Chennai's dengue cases jump 37%—city steps up fight
Chennai's dengue cases have shot up by 37% this year, with 522 infections reported so far—way more than last year.
The city's health officials aren't taking any chances: they're ramping up mosquito control and urging everyone to pitch in.
Adyar and Shollinganallur hit hardest
Adyar tops the list with 111 cases, while Shollinganallur follows at 63.
To cut down mosquito breeding, over 23 tons of junk—including used tires and water-filled containers—were cleared out in June alone.
How the city is fighting back (and how you can help)
GCC teams are checking hundreds of homes every week for mosquito hotspots and spreading the word about prevention.
But some areas might be underreporting due to better disease reporting in certain zones.
With peak season around the corner, officials are asking residents to get rid of stagnant water at home—since that's where dengue-carrying mosquitoes love to breed.
Why pay attention?
With cases rising early this year, staying alert matters more than ever.
A little effort from each household can make a big difference in keeping Chennai safer from dengue.