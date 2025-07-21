Chennai's dengue cases jump 37%—city steps up fight

Adyar tops the list with 111 cases, while Shollinganallur follows at 63. To cut down mosquito breeding, over 23 tons of junk—including used tires and water-filled containers—were cleared out in June alone.

How the city is fighting back (and how you can help)

GCC teams are checking hundreds of homes every week for mosquito hotspots and spreading the word about prevention.

But some areas might be underreporting due to better disease reporting in certain zones.

With peak season around the corner, officials are asking residents to get rid of stagnant water at home—since that's where dengue-carrying mosquitoes love to breed.