Why some Indian schools are closed today
Schools in parts of Uttarakhand, Kolkata, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh are closed this Monday.
Dehradun shut all schools and Anganwadi centers after an orange weather alert.
In Kolkata, classes are off for the Trinamool Congress's Martyrs's Day rally.
Telangana declared a holiday for the Bonalu festival as heavy rain warnings continue.
UP schools along Kanwar Yatra routes are also closed.
Reasons for the closures
Safety comes first—bad weather in Uttarakhand means kids stay home.
Kolkata needs extra security for a huge political rally, so no school there either.
Telangana is balancing festive vibes with rain concerns during Bonalu.
And in UP, shutting schools helps keep things smooth while thousands walk the Kanwar Yatra.
Most closures are temporary and will lift once things settle down.