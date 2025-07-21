Kanwar Yatra: Heavy vehicles rerouted in Gurgaon from today India Jul 21, 2025

Heads up if you're driving through Gurgaon this week—heavy vehicles are being rerouted from July 21 to 23 because of the Kanwar Yatra and Sawan Shivratri on July 23.

Traffic police want to keep things smooth and safe for thousands of devotees carrying Ganga Jal, so trucks from Delhi heading toward Rajasthan, Jhajjar, and Faridabad will need to take the Dwarka or KMP Expressways instead.