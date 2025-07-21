Kanwar Yatra: Heavy vehicles rerouted in Gurgaon from today
Heads up if you're driving through Gurgaon this week—heavy vehicles are being rerouted from July 21 to 23 because of the Kanwar Yatra and Sawan Shivratri on July 23.
Traffic police want to keep things smooth and safe for thousands of devotees carrying Ganga Jal, so trucks from Delhi heading toward Rajasthan, Jhajjar, and Faridabad will need to take the Dwarka or KMP Expressways instead.
Drivers could face fines if they ignore rules
Specific roads like GT Road toward Shahdara and Wazirabad are off-limits for heavy vehicles, with traffic redirected to NH-9.
If drivers ignore these rules, they could face fines under the Motor Vehicles Act.
Similar restrictions have already kicked in on the Delhi-Meerut Road since July 11.
Police are also spreading the word at busy intersections so everyone stays in the loop during this major pilgrimage season.