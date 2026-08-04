Kanwariyas clash on Delhi-Dehradun highway after motorcycle allegedly damaged kanwar
India
A fight broke out between two groups of Kanwariyas near Garam Dharam Hotel on the Delhi-Dehradun Highway after a motorcycle allegedly struck and damaged a kanwar (the water container devotees carry).
A head constable got hurt while trying to break things up and underwent a medical examination for injuries to his hand, shoulder, and abdomen.
Viral video falsely claimed policemen assaulted
A video from the scene went viral falsely claiming policemen were assaulted, but SSP Avinash Pandey clarified it actually showed two men, Sonu and his associate, being assaulted by some Kanwariyas while police were taking them away.
The motorcycle involved has been seized, an FIR has been filed against those responsible, and further action is ongoing.