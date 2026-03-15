Karan Aujla's Mohali concert brings city traffic to crawl
India
Karan Aujla's P POP CULTURE India Tour stop in Mohali on Saturday drew thousands of fans to the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium and brought traffic across the city to a crawl.
Roads around the venue, including Airport Road and Phases five and eight, saw delays from 30 minutes up to an hour as everyone tried to get in (and out).
Traffic chaos after concert
If you've ever been stuck in post-concert chaos, you'll relate:
even with over 4,500 police on duty, special advisories, and encouraged to use public transport or shared travel options, traffic still got wild, especially after 10pm when crowds left.
It's a reminder that big events can totally take over city life (and your Saturday night plans), no matter how much prep goes in.