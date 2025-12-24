Karbi Anglong violence: 2 dead, over 60 cops injured

Land dispute at the heart of the conflict

The trouble started over a long-running fight about who gets to live on Village and Professional Grazing Reserve lands.

The Karbi community has been pushing for the eviction of settlers they say are there illegally—a demand that got louder after a recent hunger strike.

With legal battles dragging on, over 2,000 families have been left in limbo.

Many had to escape quickly; as Mahima Dey shared, "Our house was burned, and we jumped into the river to save ourselves."