Karbi Anglong violence: 2 dead, over 60 cops injured
West Karbi Anglong saw serious unrest earlier this week, with two people losing their lives and 60 police officers hurt in clashes.
The violence broke out between the local Karbi community and non-Karbi settlers, leading to arson and chaos that forced many Bengali and Bihari families to run for safety.
Land dispute at the heart of the conflict
The trouble started over a long-running fight about who gets to live on Village and Professional Grazing Reserve lands.
The Karbi community has been pushing for the eviction of settlers they say are there illegally—a demand that got louder after a recent hunger strike.
With legal battles dragging on, over 2,000 families have been left in limbo.
Many had to escape quickly; as Mahima Dey shared, "Our house was burned, and we jumped into the river to save ourselves."