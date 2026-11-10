Kargil in Ladakh shuts down over winter migration polls

Leaders say over 25% of Kargil's population, especially older residents, will not be around to vote if elections go ahead as planned.

Sajjad Kargili, co-chairman of the Kargil Democratic Alliance, said "Our genuine demands have been ignored," and "The UT administration is issuing notifications every day and thus unilaterally imposing its decisions on the people of Ladakh."

There is even a candlelight march planned to make sure everyone is heard. Locals are hoping for new dates so everyone gets a fair say in their own future.