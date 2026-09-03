Karnatak University Dharwad will honor 13 internationally recognized faculty

The event features a lecture by noted orthopedic surgeon and Padma Shri and Karnataka Rajyotsava Award recipient John Ebnezar of Bengaluru called "Beyond Education: Towards a Complete and Healthy Life," plus R.H. Gunaki, former principal of J.S.S. College, Gokak, as chief guest.

KUD is also launching a book on Dr. D.C. Pavate's legacy and has plans under consideration for a Games Village incorporating existing sports facilities, including the stadium and swimming pool, and new publications, a nod to both history and what's next for students on campus.