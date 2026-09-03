Karnatak University Dharwad will honor 13 internationally recognized faculty
Karnatak University, Dharwad (KUD) is celebrating Teachers's Day by honoring 13 of its faculty who've gained international recognition.
The ceremony happens September 5 at the university's senate hall, where Vice Chancellor A.M. Khan will recognize standout names like Sharanappa T Nandibewoor, Vidyanand K Revanakar, and G Seetharamappa.
John Ebnezar lecture Pavate book launch
The event features a lecture by noted orthopedic surgeon and Padma Shri and Karnataka Rajyotsava Award recipient John Ebnezar of Bengaluru called "Beyond Education: Towards a Complete and Healthy Life," plus R.H. Gunaki, former principal of J.S.S. College, Gokak, as chief guest.
KUD is also launching a book on Dr. D.C. Pavate's legacy and has plans under consideration for a Games Village incorporating existing sports facilities, including the stadium and swimming pool, and new publications, a nod to both history and what's next for students on campus.