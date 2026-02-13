Karnataka: 7 die in multi-vehicle pile-up near Hoskote

A devastating road accident near M Satyavara village in Hoskote taluk, Bengaluru Rural district, Karnataka , claimed seven lives on Friday morning. The incident involved a canter vehicle, a motorcycle, and a car on the Hoskote-Dabaspete National Highway. The sequence of events began with a car hitting a motorcycle moving ahead of it, causing the car to lose control and crash into a canter vehicle traveling on the same stretch.

Investigation underway Overspeeding suspected to be a factor Preliminary investigations indicate that overspeeding could have been a factor in this tragic accident, according to a report by Hindustan Times. Police sources were quoted as saying that the car was allegedly speeding when it hit the motorcycle from behind. This sudden impact caused the vehicle to lose control and crash head-on into a canter.

Casualties confirmed Identities of deceased yet to be ascertained Among the seven deceased, six are believed to be residents of Kothanur in Bengaluru, the report stated. Their identities are yet to be released officially as authorities await notification of their family members. The police reached the accident site soon after receiving information about the incident and conducted a preliminary inspection.

Advertisement