Karnataka: 8 district courts receive bomb threat emails, hoax confirmed

13th fake threat in just 46 days

Police quickly evacuated everyone from the affected courts and sent in bomb squads with sniffer dogs. Thankfully, no explosives turned up after thorough searches.

The email to Bengaluru South even claimed there were 12 bombs; another message demanded changes to Tamil Nadu's EWS reservation policy.

This is already the 13th fake threat in just 46 days. Authorities are investigating who's behind these hoaxes while court advocates push for stronger digital security to stop this from happening again.