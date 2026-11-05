Karnataka aims nearly 30GW renewable expansion to tackle hydropower shortages
Karnataka just announced a big push for green power, aiming to add nearly 30 gigawatts of renewable energy in the next five years.
The state's Additional Chief Secretary of the Energy Department, Gaurav Gupta, shared the plan at the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit, saying this move will help tackle hydropower shortages and keep Karnataka ahead in the clean energy race.
Karnataka plans 5-7GW yearly additions
The state has already boosted its renewable capacity from 16 gigawatts in 2022 to 23 gigawatts now, with plans to add another five to seven gigawatts every year.
There are also major projects lined up, like a big solar-plus-storage setup at Ryapte, and by 2034-35, Karnataka hopes to reach 41.5 GW of new wind and solar power with lots more battery storage.
Gupta highlighted that Karnataka has great resources and friendly policies, inviting more partners to join their clean energy journey.