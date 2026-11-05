Karnataka aims nearly 30GW renewable expansion to tackle hydropower shortages

The state has already boosted its renewable capacity from 16 gigawatts in 2022 to 23 gigawatts now, with plans to add another five to seven gigawatts every year.

There are also major projects lined up, like a big solar-plus-storage setup at Ryapte, and by 2034-35, Karnataka hopes to reach 41.5 GW of new wind and solar power with lots more battery storage.

Gupta highlighted that Karnataka has great resources and friendly policies, inviting more partners to join their clean energy journey.