Karnataka assembly passes bill against honor killings, inter-caste marriages
India
The Karnataka assembly passed a bill to crack down on honor crimes and make sure adults can choose who they marry, no matter their caste or community.
The Karnataka Freedom of Choice in Marriage Bill, approved on March 23, makes serious offenses like murder, violence, social boycotts, and forced abortion over marriage choices nonbailable and punishable by strict jail time and heavy fines.
Bill promises fast police action if someone faces threats
This bill is a big step for anyone who wants the freedom to love and marry without fear.
It promises fast police action if someone faces threats for their marriage choice, plus safe houses and 24-hour helplines.
The goal is simple: stop honor-based violence and help society accept inter-caste marriages as normal.