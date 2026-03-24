Karnataka assembly passes bill against honor killings, inter-caste marriages India Mar 24, 2026

The Karnataka assembly passed a bill to crack down on honor crimes and make sure adults can choose who they marry, no matter their caste or community.

The Karnataka Freedom of Choice in Marriage Bill, approved on March 23, makes serious offenses like murder, violence, social boycotts, and forced abortion over marriage choices nonbailable and punishable by strict jail time and heavy fines.