Karnataka bandh August 13 over Cauvery water, Vatal Nagaraj leads

Busses, autos, shops, offices, schools, and hotels will all be open. Most groups are just giving moral support to the protest.

In Bengaluru, police say no forced shutdowns or roadblocks will be allowed; peaceful protests are fine.

Expect a rally at 11am from Town Hall to Freedom Park in Bengaluru. Some districts might see bigger crowds, but in most places, including Bengaluru, disruption should be minimal.

Schools will stay open; school management representatives, teaching staff, and non-teaching staff may wear a black ribbon or black strip as a show of solidarity.