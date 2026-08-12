Karnataka bans gutkha pan masala containing tobacco or nicotine
India
Karnataka just rolled out a statewide ban on gutkha and pan masala that contain tobacco or nicotine.
Starting August 10, making, selling, or even storing these products is off-limits.
The order also closes loopholes by banning separately packed ingredients meant for mixing.
Karnataka ban exempts cigarettes under COTPA
This move targets chewable tobacco products like gutkha, pan masala, and products marketed separately but designed for consumer mixing:
cigarettes aren't affected since they're covered under a different national law (COTPA).
So if you're wondering, regular cigarettes are still legal in Karnataka for now.
The main goal here is to prevent sellers from deliberately splitting banned products and avoid dodging the law.