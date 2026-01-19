Karnataka BJP leader faces POCSO case for revealing minor's identity
BJP leader and ex-minister B Sriramulu has been booked under the POCSO Act after he publicly shared a minor rape victim's name, address, and school during a protest in Ballari on January 17.
He was demanding action against Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy, alleging Ballari had become a hub for ganja and drugs and claiming the accused had consumed drugs before assaulting a schoolgirl.
What's happening now
An FIR was filed under Section 23 of the POCSO Act, which protects child victims' identities.
BJP MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy said they'll fight the case in court.
The protest also touched on a recent shootout outside Reddy's house that left a Congress worker dead.
Sriramulu alleged the accused in the schoolgirl assault had consumed drugs before the attack.
There have been calls for a CBI probe.