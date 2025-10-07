4 pilgrims killed after bus runs over them in Karnataka
What's the story
A tragic accident occurred on National Highway 50 near Kukanapalli village in Karnataka's Koppal district on Tuesday. Four devotees, who were on a pilgrimage to the Huligamma temple, were killed after a private sleeper bus ran over them. The deceased have been identified as Annapurna (40), Prakash (25), Sharanappa (19), all hailing from Tallihal village in Ron taluk of Gadag district, and another unidentified person.
Pilgrimage details
Devotees started their padayatra 2 days ago
The devotees had started their padayatra (foot journey) two days ago and were only three hours away from their destination when the accident occurred. The private bus was on its way from Sindhogi to Bengaluru when it hit the devotees on the highway. Several others were also injured in the incident and have been rushed to Koppal District Hospital for treatment.
Legal proceedings
Investigation underway, case registered
Koppal Superintendent of Police Dr Ram Arasiddi visited the accident site for inspection, and a case has been registered at Munirabad police station. An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of this tragic incident. A similar tragedy unfolded in September, when eight people were killed, and 25 others were injured after a truck lost control and hit devotees participating in a Ganesh idol immersion procession on National Highway-373 in Hassan district.