Karnataka bus strike set for May 20
What's the story
Karnataka's state-run bus services, including the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), may be severely affected from May 20. This is due to an indefinite strike called by trade unions over a wage revision order issued by the government. The unions are demanding a 25% salary hike for employees of four transport corporations: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC).
Salary dispute
Unions demand salary hike from January 2024
The unions are unhappy with the government's decision to implement a 12.5% salary hike from April 1, 2025. They want a 25% salary hike and the increase to be effective from January 1, 2024. The unions have also raised issues over pending arrears and alleged deviations from earlier wage revision practices. While the government has agreed to pay these arrears from April 2025 onwards, they will be paid in phases based on the corporations' financial conditions.
Commuter impact
Strike could push more commuters to use already crowded metro
The BMTC is a lifeline for Bengaluru, operating over 7,000 busses and ferrying around 35.8 lakh passengers daily. A strike would severely affect commuters in the city. It may also affect intercity bus services. The disruption could push more commuters to use Namma Metro, which is already crowded during peak hours. This could lead to longer queues at major stations and overcrowded trains.
Economic impact
What are the other possible impacts?
The strike could also lead to higher app-based auto fares due to the increased demand for autos and cabs. This could further worsen traffic congestion on busy routes in Bengaluru. The Karnataka government has not yet indicated if it will reopen negotiations with trade unions or revise the wage order before May 20. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has said a decision regarding the protest will be taken in the coming days.