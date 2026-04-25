Karnataka Cabinet approves internal reservation for 15% SC quota
India
Karnataka just gave its 15% Scheduled Castes (SC) quota a major update. The Cabinet has approved a fresh internal reservation system to make sure all 101 SC communities get fairer representation.
The Chief Minister called it a "historic" step, and the move is also expected to help restart stalled government recruitment.
SC quota split: 5.25%, 5.25%, 4.5%
The reservation is now split into three categories: Category 1 (Madiga and allied castes) gets 5.25%, Category 2 (Holeya and allied castes) gets another 5.25%, and Category 3 (Bhovi, Lambani, Korama, Koracha, and 59 nomadic groups) receives the remaining 4.5%.
The goal? Make opportunities more balanced for everyone within the SC community.