Karnataka: Class 10 girl dies after falling from school building
India
A Class 10 student lost her life after falling from the third floor of her school in Bidar, Karnataka, during morning assembly on Wednesday.
Police suspect it may have been suicide.
Police investigating all aspects
The girl was rushed for treatment but sadly didn't survive. Her father has alleged she was being harassed by a classmate and wants action taken.
Police are now investigating the suspected suicide, the harassment claims, and also looking into the school's safety, since the school occupies a rent-free building and reports differ on the school's boundary-wall status.
A case has been registered and an investigation is under way.