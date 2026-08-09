Karnataka completes 100% digitization of electoral forms under SIR project
India
Karnataka has finished digitizing all its electoral forms, a big step to make voting smoother and more transparent.
The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) project saw 100% digitization of forms, with over 1.76 crore electors self-mapped, 2.34 crore mapped as progeny, and 33.61 lakh unmapped.
Karnataka: over 12.68L forms, 33.61L unmatched
Between June 16 and August 8, over 12.68 lakh forms were received, whether it was new registrations, address changes, or corrections.
There are still about 33.61 lakh voters whose names couldn't be matched to older records, but officials say this digital overhaul will make elections in Karnataka more accurate and inclusive going forward.