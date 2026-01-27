Karnataka Congress leader arrested after threatening municipal commissioner

What happened next

In the viral audio, Gowda reportedly threatened to gather crowds, set the office on fire, and incite violence if his banner wasn't put back up.

He was booked under several sections for criminal force and threats against a public servant. After 11 days evading arrest, he was finally caught; both the High Court and Chintamani court denied him bail.

The Congress party has suspended him and is demanding answers for his actions.