Karnataka considers AI training from Class 6 in government schools
India
Karnataka is exploring AI training for government school students starting as early as Class six, aiming to boost tech skills from a young age.
The move is being pursued with support from the state's IT department and private partners, and officials were asked to examine Google's initiatives in Telangana.
Karnataka plans farm visits and upgrades
AI classes, which were earlier just for Class nine, will now reach younger students too.
The state is also considering an AI university and planning farm visits with overnight stays for Classes nine and 11.
Plus, there's a big push to upgrade school buildings, hire more teachers, and introduce new farming tech programs across Karnataka.