Karnataka couple dies in accident on Chittoor-Tirupati highway
On March 22, a couple from Mandya, Karnataka, Sathish (50) and Bhagyalakshmi (45), lost their lives in a road accident near Kothakota flyover, Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh.
Their taxi was headed to Tirumala when it collided with a truck as the driver reportedly felt drowsy.
The impact was so strong that two passengers were thrown out of the car.
Children, relative escape with minor injuries
Traveling with them were their children, Mahalakshmi (12), Pavani (10), Thusara (four), and relative Shasank (23).
Thankfully, they escaped with minor injuries and were shifted to the Government Hospital in Chittoor.
Police have registered a case and are looking into what happened.
Authorities are working to reduce number of accidents
This isn't just about one family: Chittoor highways see frequent accidents; commonly cited causes include overspeeding, drunk driving, mobile use while driving, and failure to use helmets or seatbelts.
District authorities have identified accident-prone black spots and launched corrective measures, including engineering changes, enhanced signage and stricter enforcement.
The government says it's working on making these stretches safer for everyone.