Karnataka couple dies in accident on Chittoor-Tirupati highway India Mar 22, 2026

On March 22, a couple from Mandya, Karnataka, Sathish (50) and Bhagyalakshmi (45), lost their lives in a road accident near Kothakota flyover, Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh.

Their taxi was headed to Tirumala when it collided with a truck as the driver reportedly felt drowsy.

The impact was so strong that two passengers were thrown out of the car.