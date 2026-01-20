Karnataka DGP, Ranya Rao's stepfather, suspended over sleazy videos scandal

The Karnataka government has suspended K Ramachandra Rao, the Director General of Police (Civil Rights Enforcement), after several videos allegedly showing him in a compromising position with women went viral. The unverified clips, which appeared to be filmed in his office, also included audio recordings of Rao purportedly speaking to women. The suspension order stated that Rao acted in an "obscene manner which is unbecoming of a government servant and also caused embarrassment to the government."

Suspension details Suspension order outlines terms and conditions The suspension order also stated that Rao is not allowed to leave the headquarters without written permission from the state government during his suspension. However, Rao has denied the allegations against him, calling them "fabricated and false." He had rushed to meet Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara after the videos went viral, but couldn't meet him.

Investigation initiated Chief Minister Siddaramaiah orders investigation Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered an investigation into the matter after being informed about it on Monday. He said disciplinary action will be taken if misconduct is found, irrespective of the officer's seniority. The chief minister also said that the video appears to be a compilation of three separate videos.

Condemnation voiced BJP MLA condemns Rao's alleged actions Senior Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and former minister S Suresh Kumar has condemned Rao's alleged actions as a "disgraceful act" and "an inexcusable crime." Kumar said, "Rao has committed an act that has brought a blot on the entire police department." He added that the act committed by this senior officer, in uniform and within his own office, has made people view the police department itself with suspicion and doubt.

