Karnataka DIG arrested for alleged sexual exploitation, Supreme Court forgery
India
Big news from Karnataka: the deputy inspector general (DIG) of prisons was arrested after being accused of sexually exploiting a prisoner's wife in exchange for her husband's release and forging a Supreme Court order to free a life convict.
These claims have put a spotlight on major ethical issues within the prison system.
Public demands transparency and stronger safeguards
The accusations have sparked public anger and demands for more transparency in how prisons are run.
With the DIG now under investigation, many are asking for stronger safeguards to prevent abuse of power in the future.