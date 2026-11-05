Karnataka doubles drought relief to ₹5,000 amid worst drought
Karnataka just announced a big boost for its farmers hit by severe drought: drought relief has been doubled from ₹2,500 to ₹5,000.
The payout comes in two parts: an immediate ₹2,500 and the rest soon after.
This move comes as the state faces its worst drought in years, with crops damaged across 226 taluks.
Karnataka sends ₹17.43cr to Yadgir farmers
To help farmers cope, the state has already sent out ₹17.43 crore in aid to 1.06 lakh farmers in Yadgir alone.
Even though losses are estimated at a massive ₹62,000 crore (way more than what's being given), Karnataka is pushing for extra funds from the center and speeding up relief efforts in 15 districts.
Chief Minister Shivakumar also bumped up free power support for irrigation and says he's committed to standing by farmers, despite some political pushback.