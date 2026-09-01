Karnataka drought cuts onion plantings and lifts retail prices nationwide

Onion prices are climbing and aren't likely to drop soon, thanks to a tough drought in Karnataka.

Farmers there have planted way fewer onions this season, just 68,000 hectares compared to last year's 90,000.

Even though the government sold buffer stocks at ₹35 per kilogram for relief, wholesale prices have jumped to ₹40 per kilogram and the all-India retail price average is ₹50 per kilogram, with retail prices ranging from ₹23 per kilogram to ₹87 per kilogram.