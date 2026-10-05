Karnataka electoral roll update: 43,55,818 notices, 91,278 Form 7s received
India
Karnataka's big electoral roll update is getting a lot of attention: 43,55,818 notices have gone out and 91,278 Form 7 applications were received between June 16 and October 4.
Still, no names have been deleted yet.
Chief Electoral Officer Anbukkumar assured that every objection goes through proper checks and hearings as per the rules.
Karnataka hearings 84.69% complete, check ECI.net
So far, 84.69% of hearings are finished, with Bidar and Shivamogga districts seeing the most action.
Everything should be sorted by October 22.
If you've been moved to a new polling station or just want to double-check your info, hop onto the ECINET app or the official website so you're ready for election day.