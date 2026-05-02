Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission approves 56 paise/unit BESCOM hike

BESCOM to implement hike via true-up

BESCOM will roll out the hike gradually over the next year through a "true-up" adjustment.

If you use about 250 units each month, your bill could go up by ₹140 monthly—or ₹1,680 extra for the year.

Folks using between 100 and 200 units can expect annual increases between ₹672 and ₹1,344 depending on usage.