Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission approves 56 paise/unit BESCOM hike
Heads up, Bengaluru! Starting May 2026, your electricity bills are getting a bump.
The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission has approved a 56-paise-per-unit hike to help BESCOM cover a revenue gap for FY25 (2024-25).
This comes right after a smaller increase in March, so in total, BESCOM revised electricity cost upwards by 10 paise in March 2026, to 95 paise/unit, and separately approved an additional 56 paise/unit from May 2026.
BESCOM to implement hike via true-up
BESCOM will roll out the hike gradually over the next year through a "true-up" adjustment.
If you use about 250 units each month, your bill could go up by ₹140 monthly—or ₹1,680 extra for the year.
Folks using between 100 and 200 units can expect annual increases between ₹672 and ₹1,344 depending on usage.