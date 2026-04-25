Karnataka ends 10-day H5N1 bird flu operation at Mathkuru
India
Karnataka just wrapped up a 10-day operation to control an H5N1 bird flu outbreak at a poultry training center in Mathkuru village, near Hesaraghatta.
Rapid response teams jumped in fast, setting up safety zones and working with health officials to keep things under control.
Health teams screened 28,000, no infections
More than 28,000 people across 22 villages were checked. Good news: no human infections were found, and even quarantined staff tested negative.
Poultry activities are paused for the next 90 days while regular disinfection happens.
Health teams are staying alert for any flu-like symptoms, and everyone's being reminded to cook eggs and chicken well, report sick birds, and follow health updates to keep rumors in check.