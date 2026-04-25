Karnataka ends 10-day H5N1 bird flu operation at Mathkuru

Health teams screened 28,000, no infections

More than 28,000 people across 22 villages were checked. Good news: no human infections were found, and even quarantined staff tested negative.

Poultry activities are paused for the next 90 days while regular disinfection happens.

Health teams are staying alert for any flu-like symptoms, and everyone's being reminded to cook eggs and chicken well, report sick birds, and follow health updates to keep rumors in check.