Karnataka estimates ₹18,000cr drought losses, will seek Centre aid
The initial estimate of drought-related losses in Karnataka this year has been pegged at ₹18,000 crore, mostly from ruined crops in 101 areas.
Deputy CM G Parameshwara said the state will officially ask the Center for aid in the next few days.
Teams have already checked damage in 24 taluks and are wrapping up surveys in another 18.
Karnataka received ₹3,500cr relief, launches schemes
Last year, Karnataka estimated a total drought-related loss of about ₹39,000 crore but got only ₹3,500 crore after taking things to the Supreme Court. This time, they're hoping for faster relief.
Meanwhile, two new schemes are rolling out: one offers free tractor plowing to small farmers (Negila Yogi Yojane), and another has the Forest Department planting teak saplings along roadsides, with farmers looking after them until the trees mature and keeping 70% of the profit when the tree is sold (Tega Siri).