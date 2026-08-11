Karnataka farmers protest in Mysuru against CWRC 12,000 cusec release

Farmers argue that rainwater is already flowing into Tamil Nadu, so extra release isn't necessary.

As Federation president Kurubur Shanthakumar put it, "If rains come, we will release water."

The groups are also pushing for a Mekedatu reservoir on the Cauvery, an idea they believe could help both states during crises.

A decision on joining the August 13 statewide bandh will be made soon.