Karnataka FDA seals Zepto warehouse in Hoskote citing extreme unhygiene
Zepto's warehouse in Hoskote, Bengaluru Rural, just got sealed by the Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA).
A surprise raid found the place in a pretty bad state: think dirt, organic waste, and heaps of discarded wrappers everywhere.
The FDA called it "extremely unhygienic," which is definitely not what you want for a spot handling your groceries.
FDA recommends legal action against Zepto
It was not just the mess: inspectors also found problems with labeling and misbranding that did not meet FSSAI food safety standards.
The FDA has issued a notice to Zepto and is recommending legal action.
They are also stepping up inspections across the city, warning that strict legal action will be taken for food business operators found violating food safety regulations.
Recently, similar issues popped up at another facility and hotels too, so this is not just about one company.