Karnataka FIRs allege Muslim voter removals, Shivakumar seeks action
India
Karnataka is in the spotlight after several FIRs were filed over claims that voter lists were tampered with during a recent revision drive.
The main issue? Fake applications allegedly used to remove Muslim voters' names in Belagavi and Mysuru, and 3,244 voters were allegedly shown as "shifted/absent" in Bidar.
Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is pushing for action against those behind it.
Belagavi, Bidar, Mysuru voter irregularities probed
In Belagavi, a BJP leader and others are accused of trying to drop 198 Muslim voters using fake documents.
Bidar saw 3,244 people wrongly marked as "shifted/absent" through unauthorized forms.
In Mysuru, a social worker says false residency claims were made against him and 28 others.
Police are now investigating under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.