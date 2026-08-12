Karnataka Food Safety Department inspects Zomato Hyperpure warehouse in Bengaluru
India
Zomato's Hyperpure warehouse in Bengaluru is under inspection by Karnataka's Food Safety Department.
This follows a recent wave of food safety crackdowns, especially after serious violations were found at Zepto's Hoskote warehouse.
The checks at Zomato started August 11 and are still underway, so everyone's waiting to see what the officials find.
Inspectors find violations at Zepto Hoskote
At Zepto's Hoskote warehouse (run by Nippon Express), inspectors uncovered major issues (think bad labeling, misbranding, and unhygienic storage).
After these findings, officials began an inspection of Zomato's warehouse in Bengaluru.
For now, we're all waiting for updates from the authorities on what comes next.