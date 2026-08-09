Karnataka GBIT AI township hits roadblock amid farmers' protests

The township covers 7,431 acres and could bring homes, schools, industries, and a huge AI hub, plus up to 600,000 new jobs. But with around 5,704 farmers affected by land acquisition, tensions are high.

The state has offered ₹2.07 crore to ₹2.55 crore per acre plus rehab benefits; farmers say that won't help them rebuild their lives.

Now, the government has proposed forming a committee led by a retired judge to address legal concerns and says any further acquisition will be carried out with the consent of landowners, hoping this helps cool things down and move the project forward.