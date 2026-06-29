Karnataka HC: financially independent wife lacks automatic maintenance entitlement
The Karnataka High Court just ruled that if a wife is financially independent, she isn't automatically entitled to maintenance from her husband.
The court pointed out that support is only meant for those who can't maintain themselves at their spouse's standard of living.
Justice Chillakur Sumalatha highlighted the need to look at both partners' finances before making any decisions, so it's not always on the husband by default.
High Court overturns ₹20,000 interim maintenance
A lower court had ordered a husband earning ₹60,000 per month to pay his estranged wife ₹20,000 as interim maintenance.
But since the wife actually earns over ₹100,000 a month and didn't give clear details about her debts, the High Court found she was financially self-sufficient and overturned the order.
The court also clarified this decision only affects interim support, if her financial situation changes later, she can still ask for help.