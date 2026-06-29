Karnataka HC: financially independent wife lacks automatic maintenance entitlement India Jun 29, 2026

The Karnataka High Court just ruled that if a wife is financially independent, she isn't automatically entitled to maintenance from her husband.

The court pointed out that support is only meant for those who can't maintain themselves at their spouse's standard of living.

Justice Chillakur Sumalatha highlighted the need to look at both partners' finances before making any decisions, so it's not always on the husband by default.