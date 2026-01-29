Karnataka headmaster wants to ban 'Hebbuli-style' haircuts for students
India
A school headmaster in rural Karnataka has asked a local salon to stop giving students the popular "Hebbuli-style" haircut—a look inspired by actor Kiccha Sudeep.
He believes the trendy hairstyle is distracting boys from their studies and affecting their grades.
Why does this matter?
Headmaster Shivaji Naik noticed boys were so into their hair that their exam scores dropped, while girls' marks actually went up.
After talking with parents and staff, he wrote to the salon owner asking for more disciplined haircuts and even suggested reporting any "filmi-style" requests.
Community backs the move
The salon owner agreed, putting up a sign banning these cuts for kids.
Parents and teachers have shown support online, hoping this helps students focus less on style and more on schoolwork.