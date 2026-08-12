Karnataka health officials uncover cockroaches, expired food at Mallige Hotel
Health officials in Karnataka just uncovered some pretty gross hygiene issues during surprise checks at a restaurant inside the Legislators House next to the Vidhana Soudha and the Arogya Soudha Canteen at Magadi Road.
The Mallige Hotel restaurant had cockroaches roaming the kitchen, and one was even serving expired food like idli and coconut powder.
Turns out, basic pest control wasn't being done either.
Warehouse flagged for mislabeling, licensing issues
These raids are part of a larger crackdown on food safety across the state; even fancy restaurants haven't been spared lately.
In another check, a big warehouse supplying hotels looked clean but got flagged for the FSSAI license number of the manufacturer was not found for 146kg chicken and the FSSAI license of the manufacturer of 40kg of garlic was not in force, plus mislabeling stuff like rice and dry fruits.
Officials say legal action will be taken against the operators as per prescribed provisions, so hopefully this means safer meals all around.