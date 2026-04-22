Karnataka heat wave: 2 suspected heatstroke deaths in 48 hours
India
Karnataka is dealing with a tough heat wave, and sadly, two people have died from suspected heatstroke in just 48 hours.
One was a 35-year-old government worker who collapsed during an event in Belagavi, and the other was a 20-year-old man who lost consciousness after being out in the sun in Bidar.
Karnataka hospitals set up heatstroke wards
With temperatures soaring, some areas hitting over 40 Celsius, the government has put hospitals on alert and is setting up special wards for heatstroke cases.
Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao urged everyone to stay indoors during peak heat and keep hydrated.
Bengaluru is also bracing for more hot days ahead, though isolated rainfall has already been recorded in parts of the state.