Karnataka heat wave: 2 suspected heatstroke deaths in 48 hours

Karnataka hospitals set up heatstroke wards

With temperatures soaring, some areas hitting over 40 Celsius, the government has put hospitals on alert and is setting up special wards for heatstroke cases.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao urged everyone to stay indoors during peak heat and keep hydrated.

Bengaluru is also bracing for more hot days ahead, though isolated rainfall has already been recorded in parts of the state.