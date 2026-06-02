Karnataka High Court judge denies bail, suggests Gulf style punishments
India
The Karnataka High Court thinks stricter punishments, like those in Gulf countries, could help curb crime rates.
Justice R Nataraj brought this up while denying bail to a 23-year-old accused of rape, saying that people are misusing democratic freedoms and becoming too casual about breaking the law.
Karnataka judge says law lost teeth
Justice Nataraj criticized India's legal system for not scaring off offenders, pointing out that "Law has lost its teeth because we don't deal with offenders firmly."
He compared it to Gulf nations where harsh penalties are enforced and suggested that extreme measures might make people take laws more seriously.