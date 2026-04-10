Karnataka II PU results up 13% with 86.48% pass rate
Karnataka's 2026 II PU exam results are in, and it's a big win for students: 86.48% of freshers passed, up 13% from last year.
Girls led with an 88.7% pass rate, while boys came in at 83.65%.
Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa credits the jump to finishing the syllabus on time and using model question papers.
Lower pass mark helps 5,577 students
Udupi district stood out with a remarkable 96.39% pass rate, and unaided PU colleges did well too at 90.73%.
Commerce toppers Adithi A Bapu and Disha scored perfect marks this year!
Lowering the passing mark from 35% to 33% helped an extra 5,577 students clear the exams.
Plus, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEAB) is making mark sheets available on DigiLocker, while physical copies will also be distributed this year.