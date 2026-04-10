Karnataka II PU results up 13% with 86.48% pass rate

Lower pass mark helps 5,577 students

Udupi district stood out with a remarkable 96.39% pass rate, and unaided PU colleges did well too at 90.73%.

Commerce toppers Adithi A Bapu and Disha scored perfect marks this year!

Lowering the passing mark from 35% to 33% helped an extra 5,577 students clear the exams.

Plus, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEAB) is making mark sheets available on DigiLocker, while physical copies will also be distributed this year.