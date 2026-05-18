Karnataka invokes ESMA to keep busses running before statewide strike

Karnataka transport workers demand 25% raise

Transport workers want a 25% wage hike from January 2024 and payment of dues held back during COVID-19, way more than the 12.5% raise offered by the government from April 2026.

Union leader B Jayadevaraje Urs says employees feel their demands are being ignored and claims some are even being pressured not to join the protest.

The government has warned of strict action under "No Work, No Pay" rules for anyone skipping work during this time.