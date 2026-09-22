Karnataka keeps 2 stanzas of Vande Mataram citing Home Ministry
India
Karnataka is sticking to its rule of singing just the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram at official events, saying it's been the norm since 1932 and lines up with Home Ministry guidelines.
This move was challenged in a PIL before the High Court, but for now, the High Court has deferred the matter and directed that it be listed after three weeks, taking note of a similar case pending before the Supreme Court.
BJP MLAs stage 'Vande Mataram' protest
The policy has stirred up some drama: BJP MLAs sang all six stanzas in protest, while Congress leaders are also choosing just two based on old party resolution.
With the Supreme Court set to weigh in soon, this case could shape how national symbols are handled across India.