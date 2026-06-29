Karnataka launches 2026 voter roll revision October 1 key date

Draft voter lists published August 5

Between June 30 and July 29, BLOs will hand out pre-filled forms that need your photo, required details, and signature.

Once collected, a draft list goes public on August 5, giving everyone until September 4 to make corrections or raise issues.

Over 68,000 officials are on this mission!

For any questions or help, voter support centers are set up at Gram Panchayat offices statewide.

Final lists drop October 7, so keep an eye out!