Karnataka: Man told newlyweds 'Dalits can't enter' temple, arrested
India
A newly married Dalit couple, Pankaja and Puneeth, tried to visit the Arasamma temple in Goni Tumakuru village, Karnataka, to seek blessings.
But a man identified as Narayanappa blocked their entry and told them, "Dalits cannot enter the temple. You go and perform your pooja elsewhere. Leave immediately."
This act goes against laws protecting Dalit rights.
Local officials held a peace meeting
After Pankaja's brother filed a complaint, police quickly arrested Narayanappa under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Authorities are also looking for others involved.
Following this incident, local officials held a peace meeting with villagers to talk about why untouchability is illegal and what penalties exist for those who practice it.