Karnataka mango harvest falls from 1.5 million to 1 million tons
India
Karnataka's mango harvest is way down this season, dropping from 1.5 million tons to just 1 million tons.
The worst losses are in Kolar, Ramanagara, and Chickballapur.
Officials say unpredictable weather (like cold waves and sudden heat) messed up flowering and harvesting, leaving farmers struggling.
Lalbagh Mango Mela allows direct sales
Extended cold nights (below 10 degrees Celsius) led to fewer flowers and less fruit, with some Kolar farmers seeing over 70% drop in yield and income.
Hailstorms, heat spikes, and thrips pests only made things tougher.
To help out, the government is hosting a Mango Mela at Lalbagh Botanical Gardens in Bengaluru from June 4-30. Farmers can sell their mangoes directly at the event (no middlemen), which should help them recover some losses.