Karnataka mango harvest falls from 1.5 million to 1 million tons

Lalbagh Mango Mela allows direct sales

Extended cold nights (below 10 degrees Celsius) led to fewer flowers and less fruit, with some Kolar farmers seeing over 70% drop in yield and income.

Hailstorms, heat spikes, and thrips pests only made things tougher.

To help out, the government is hosting a Mango Mela at Lalbagh Botanical Gardens in Bengaluru from June 4-30. Farmers can sell their mangoes directly at the event (no middlemen), which should help them recover some losses.