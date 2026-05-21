Karnataka may approach Supreme Court over Election Commission voter update

H. K. Patil warns voter removals

Law Minister H. K. Patil says there is a real risk some people could lose their right to vote, pointing to West Bengal where lakhs were reportedly dropped from the list.

The biggest worries are for districts like Kodagu, Raichur, and Chikkamagaluru, which see lots of migration and tricky mapping issues.

The state wants a transparent process so no one gets left out, and they will decide soon if they are taking this fight to the Supreme Court.