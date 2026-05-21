Karnataka may approach Supreme Court over Election Commission voter update
Karnataka's government is thinking about going to court against the Election Commission's new update of voter rolls, worried that the process could unfairly remove voters, especially in areas where people move around a lot.
Top Congress leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, are likely to meet on May 24 to figure out their next steps.
H. K. Patil warns voter removals
Law Minister H. K. Patil says there is a real risk some people could lose their right to vote, pointing to West Bengal where lakhs were reportedly dropped from the list.
The biggest worries are for districts like Kodagu, Raichur, and Chikkamagaluru, which see lots of migration and tricky mapping issues.
The state wants a transparent process so no one gets left out, and they will decide soon if they are taking this fight to the Supreme Court.