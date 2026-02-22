Karnataka may ban mobile phones in schools, colleges

Digital detox program

Siddaramaiah pointed out that "children were falling prey to drugs and many were addicted to social media. ", showing just how serious the concern is.

Some districts have already enforced strict phone bans on campus or during certain hours, linking them to student safety and mental health.

Karnataka has also started a digital detox program with thousands of students and teachers to help break tech addiction.

This proposed ban is part of a bigger effort to make school life healthier and safer for young people.