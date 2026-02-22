Karnataka may ban mobile phones in schools, colleges
Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has raised concerns and the state is considering restricting mobile phone use in schools and colleges for students under the age of 16.
The idea comes from growing worries about how social media addiction is affecting students' behavior, studies, mental health, and even making them more exposed to drugs.
The government has asked university leaders what they think before moving forward.
Digital detox program
Siddaramaiah pointed out that "children were falling prey to drugs and many were addicted to social media. ", showing just how serious the concern is.
Some districts have already enforced strict phone bans on campus or during certain hours, linking them to student safety and mental health.
Karnataka has also started a digital detox program with thousands of students and teachers to help break tech addiction.
This proposed ban is part of a bigger effort to make school life healthier and safer for young people.