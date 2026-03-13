Karnataka mulls letting bikers use Bengaluru's NICE Road toll-free
India
Karnataka is thinking about letting two-wheelers use Bengaluru's NICE Road without paying tolls.
Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi says he will decide after a cabinet subcommittee report comes in.
This follows complaints about high fees, poor maintenance, and other issues like unpaid compensation to farmers.
What does this mean for bikers?
If this goes through, bikers could save money and get a smoother ride: no more dodging the NICE Road just to avoid tolls.
It could also help ease city traffic by making the highway more accessible.
Plus, the government plans to bring in AI cameras for speed checks and safety upgrades, so safer rides might be on the way too.